SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On November 17th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Chicago, Ill pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor during an undercover operation that took place at the beginning of 2022.

On Thursday, November 17th, 41-year-old Kevin Couture of Chicago, Ill pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor in front of a federal court in Syracuse, Ny. As part of his guilty plea, Couture admitted that between January and February 2022, he sent messages of a sexually-explicit nature online to an undercover officer posing as a 9-year-old child. The messages were an attempt by Couture to engage in sexual acts with what he presumed was an underage child.

Couture also admitted that, on February 8th, 2022, he traveled to a prearranged location in Oneida County to meet with and engage in sexual acts with what he thought would be a 9-year-old child. The meeting was in fact an undercover operation and Couture was taken into custody by law enforcement upon his arrival.

Couture is scheduled for sentencing on March 22nd, 2023, before United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby in Syracuse, Ny. He faces 10 years to life in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years to life of supervision upon his release. Couture is also required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.