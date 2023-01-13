BOSTON (WWLP) – An Illinois man has been sentenced to prison in a Boston federal court Wednesday in connection with coercing and enticing a minor to produce sexually explicit images and videos.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Domenique Dequon Hines of Crystal Lake, Illinois pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor and was sentenced to 19 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Hines began conversations with a 14-year-old from Massachusetts through Instagram in October 2020 using iMessage and other forms of messengers for about 10 days. Hines learned on the first day the victim was 14 years old and he told them he was 23 years old. After discovering her age, Hines persuaded, induced, and coerced the victim to take sexually explicit photos and videos of herself. He told her to call him “daddy” and said if her parents ever attempted to take her phone to delete all their conversations.

“Less than two months after being released from prison for a child pornography offense, Mr. Hines went right back to exploiting and sexualizing children. He used social media to target, coerce and threaten a 14-year-old victim for his own sexual gratification. Mr. Hines is a danger to our children and accordingly, he will be removed from our community for nearly two decades,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Protecting the safety, innocence and wellbeing of our children, especially from the threat of online predators like Mr. Hines, is a top priority.”

“Domenique Dequon Hines is a calculating and manipulative predator who targeted, exploited, and harmed a vulnerable child for life. No sentence for this man will wipe away the scars he left on his 14-year-old victim, and our thoughts are with both her and her family today,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Boston Division. “It is the FBI’s sincere hope that his punishment—almost two decades behind bars—will deter others from engaging in this repulsive, criminal conduct.”

Hines has previously been charged with child pornography offenses in the state of Illinois.