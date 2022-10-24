Christopher Rondeau was on supervised release at the time of charged offense

BOSTON (WWLP) – An Auburn man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possession of child pornography.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 37-year-old Christopher Rondeau was arrested and charged with a criminal complaint in November 2020 when police searched his home and found a cell phone containing images and videos of child pornography.

Rondeau was released from federal custody in August 2020 after serving 68 months in prison for being convicted in 2016 of receipt of child pornography. He was on supervised release at the time of his recent arrest in November.

Due to Rondeau’s prior conviction, the charging statute provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2023.