Increase in catalytic converter thefts in UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst Police Department is warning students of an increase in catalytic converters stolen from vehicles.

UMass Amherst Police say they received two reports Wednesday of stolen catalytic converters. These converters have been stolen during all hours of the day in surrounding communities.

Catalytic converter contain three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium. 22News spoke with Ethan Brayall Brown, a UMass student who is concerned about this recent uptick in thefts.

“I don’t want that to be taken from me. I’m a college student, you know I can’t be paying for another one. There’s a lot of parking lots so they need more digital security cameras that someone can watch from a board,” Brown said.

It appears Toyota and Honda vehicles are the thieves’ cars of choice according to several police reports. If you see something suspicious, you are asked to contact UMass Police Department