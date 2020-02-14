Increased police at South Hadley High School after false bomb threat

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – There is increased police at South Hadley High School Friday after a written bomb threat caused the school to go into lockdown and forced a shelter in place just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Students were evacuated from the school and sent home early after the written threat was found, but no bomb was found in the school.

This comes after South Hadley police warned the public of recent suspicious activity a little over a week ago.

A girl was allegedly asked if she wanted a ride while walking to a bus stop on Granby Road February 4 and another girl reported that a pick-up truck seemed to be following her while walking, two days later.

The police department will continue to investigate the threat.

