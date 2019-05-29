Indian Orchard homicide victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the man who died after being shot on Parker Street early Monday morning.

DA spokesman Jim Leydon identified the homicide victim as 29-year-old Zachariah Ramsey, of Springfield.

Ramsey was found suffering from a gunshot wound after police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Parker and Kazbeck Streets. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News there was a large party going on at the time of the shooting.

The SPD Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit are still looking into what led up to the deadly shooting.

