SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The two victims in a Wednesday morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood have been identified.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victims as 32-year-old Justice Kirkland and 32-year-old Andre Yarns Jr., both of Springfield. Police were called to report a shooting on the 200 block of Main Street at around 4 a.m. One victim was dead upon arrival, and the second victim was sent to Baystate Medical Center and died at the hospital.

According to Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, the victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with. Police say the act was targeted and neighbors are not in any jeopardy but some residents in the area say they still feel uneasy.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are conducting the investigation.