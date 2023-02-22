LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An Indian Orchard resident was arrested at a traffic stop for having a suspended MA driver’s license and three outstanding Massachusetts arrest warrants.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, around 7:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop of a 2004 Toyota Camry motor vehicle on West St. at the intersection with Holyoke St. in Ludlow for a revoked MA registration.

Yasin Mohammed Ibrahim, 26, was identified as the driver, who also had an additional FBI-Phoenix felony warrant against him. Ibrahim has been taken into custody without incident.

He was held without bail and transferred over to the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow. After appearing in court on Tuesday, he is now held pending rendition for the outstanding FBI warrant.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, a criminal complaint was completed for the following criminal offenses:

• Operating after Suspension or revoked registration

• Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

• License suspended, operating MV with 3 warrant arrests

• Fugitive from Justice