PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 29-year-old man alleged to be involved in a double homicide last year in Indiana was arrested last week in Pittsfield.

According to the Plainfield Police Department in Indiana, 29-year-old Dalonny Rodgers of Indianapolis was arrested by Pittsfield police on Wednesday. Pittsfield police were investigating a stolen vehicle and Rodgers was arrested for the following charges:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer

Furnishing a false ID

Marijuana possession

It was then discovered that Rodgers was wanted in Indiana for the murder of two people on September 10, 2022. He faces two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a shooting at a motel in Plainfield, Indiana where a two people from Texas died.

“We are pleased to have this suspect in custody and to be progressing to the next phase of the case, which we believe will result in a sentence that brings justice to the victims, their families, and our community. Those who commit acts of violence will be held accountable to the letter of the law,” stated Plainfield Police Chief Kyle Prewitt.

Rodgers was being in Pittsfield and will later be extradited to Indiana.