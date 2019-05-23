Infant dies in daycare van

(WTLV) A 4-month-old girl died after being left in a van for about five hours at a Jacksonville, Florida daycare Wednesday.

The daycare director, Darryl Ewing, was arrested on child neglect charges roughly seven hours later.

Police interviews with employees at the facility revealed that the girl and other children were picked up from their homes earlier in the morning and brought to the daycare around 8:25 a.m.

Ewing was the sole driver of the van throughout the entire commute, and no other employees of the daycare were in the vehicle

Hours after the incident, the Florida Department of Children and Families revealed that the daycare facility “did not notify DCF that they were transporting children. Therefore, transportation standards were not being monitored.”

Read more: https://fcnews.tv/2VZyuIE

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.