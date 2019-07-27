Infant twins found dead after allegedly being left in car

Crime

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

BRONX, New York (CNN NEWSOURCE) – 1-year-old twins died Friday after their father allegedly left them in a car for eight hours in New York City.

According to the New York Police Department, their 39-year-old father Juan Rodriguez, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminal negligent homicide.

Police say the father dropped one of his children, a 3-year-old at a home in Westchester and then proceeded to his job at the VA medical center in the Bronx.

Investigators say his twins a girl Marizza and her brother Phoenix, were strapped in car seats in the back

Temperatures in New York reached 86 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Trending Stories