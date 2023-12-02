MINNEAPOLIS (WWLP/AP) – The inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin in prison has been charged with attempted murder.

An incarcerated former gang member and one-time FBI informant was charged on Friday after stabbing ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin 22 times at a federal prison in Arizona.

The inmate, John Turscak, said he would’ve killed Chauvin if the correctional officers didn’t step in as quickly as they did.

Turscak told FBI agents that he attacked Chauvin as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In addition to attempted murder, Turscak, 52, is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The attempted murder and assault with intent to commit murder charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison each. Turscak is scheduled to complete his current sentence in 2026.