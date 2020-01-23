Inmate captured after walking away from Holyoke job site

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An inmate who walked away from a job site in Holyoke Thursday morning was brought back into the custody of the sheriff’s department by the afternoon.
According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, a minimum-security inmate, 22-year-old Alexis Rivera-Nieves, walked away from a community job site around 9:15 a.m. Thursday in Holyoke.
He asked to use the restroom and then ran away.
Sheriff’s department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto told 22News Rivera-Nieves has since been located, and is back in custody.
Rivera-Nieves is serving a sentence for property crimes, including breaking & entering, larceny, and trespassing.
He was scheduled to be released in September of this year.
“This person was classified to minimum security because they were not considered a danger to the community after a thorough intake and classification process, and a subsequent track record of good behavior while incarcerated. However, anytime someone absconds from a correctional supervision situation, it is always a matter of caution, so we notify the public.”Robert Rizzuto, communications specialist for the Sheriff’s Department.
