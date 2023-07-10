BOSTON (WWLP) – A former senior correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens) was sentenced Monday in federal court for using excessive force.

A federal judge sentenced Seth Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., to one year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release. In December 2022, Bourget was convicted of depriving civil rights under color of law.

According to the Department of Justice, Bourget struck a handcuffed inmate suffering from severe mental disorders with a large protective shield on or about June 18, 2019. The inmate was acting out and not prepared for his move to a new unit on the day of the incident.

At trial, it was established that the inmate was sprayed with pepper spray and cuffed behind his back for 45 minutes. Due to his agitated state, the inmate was unable to consistently carry on a coherent conversation. Bourget and other officers prepared to use force on the inmate – Bourget volunteered to lead a train of five men entering the cell.

Upon entering the cell, Bourget thrust the protective shield upward and struck the handcuffed inmate in the chin area, snapping his head back and causing him to fall backward. The impact caused significant injuries to the inmate’s head, including lacerations that needed 12 staples and a gash on his lip that needed six stitches.

“Corrections officers are placed in a position of public trust and the overwhelming majority of correctional officers do their jobs with professionalism, respect, and dedication to protect and serve. In this case, a jury unanimously found that Mr. Bourget abused his position of authority when he violently struck a mentally ill and defenseless inmate,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “This office will continue to hold accountable bad actors who abuse their power and violate the public’s trust in them.”

“No inmate should experience abuse at the hands of a Federal Bureau of Prisons employee. Bourget assaulted an inmate using excessive force, and today’s sentencing shows that those who abuse their power will be held accountable for their actions,” said Ryan T. Geach, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General New York Field Office.

“Corrections officer Seth Bourget betrayed the public trust when he violently struck a severely mentally ill inmate who was handcuffed inside a locked cell. Today’s sentence holds him accountable for his blatant disregard for the laws he swore to uphold, and the civil rights he violated,” said Christopher DiMenna. Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “As law enforcement officers, we are all bound by oath to serve all citizens equally, with compassion, professionalism, dignity, and respect which clearly did not happen in this case.”