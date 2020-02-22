Inmates who committed crimes in Springfield area among 16 indicted for prison attack

(WWLP) – Sixteen inmates accused of attacking four correctional officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster on January 10 are facing new indictments Friday.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said a grand jury handed up 109 indictments in a joint venture theory, charging the 16 inmates, each with two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and four counts of assault and battery on a corrections officer.

The four corrections officers were hospitalized as a result of the attack and only one has returned to work since.

Out of the 16 inmates, six are only facing those charges:

28-year-old Tabari Muhammed

28-year-old Frank Webb

25-year-old Marcus Muniz

39-year-old Steven Gonzalez

25-year-old Israel Perez

25-year-old Lennon Dossantos

The other 10 are facing additional charges in connection with the attack of the correctional officers:

Jovani Molinari, 23: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Giovanni Buchanan, 25: Aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Carlos Bastos, 29: Aggravated kidnapping

Elosko Brown, 33: Aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Yamil Narvaez Arroyo, 24: Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Alexander Soto, 26: Aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (wooden cane)

Jason Velez Acosta, 29: Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

John Mentor, 33: Aggravated kidnapping

Joshua Reyes, 28: Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Pedro Solis, 30: Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Six of the inmates charged in the indictments have been either convicted or awaiting trial for crimes committed in the western Massachusetts area.

In 2012, Steven Gonzalez was found guilty for shooting a man in the face and killing him at point-blank on Locust Street in Springfield in 2008. Police called the shooting an execution-style killing that took the life of Alexander Gautier.

Israel Perez was arrested in West Springfield in March 2017 for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin. The West Springfield Police Department said arresting officers found him in possession of 300 bags of heroin stamped “Addicted.”

Giovanni Buchanan is accused of viciously attacking a man with a machete at the Hillcrest Arms apartment complex in West Springfield. Buchanan allegedly stabbed the man several times in the parking lot of the complex, leaving the man with serious injuries to the skull and hands. Buchanan pleaded not guilty at his arraignment to the charges in May 2018.

Carlos Bastos was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for his role in a 2011 shooting that killed an 18-year-old at a house party in Springfield. Bastos is said to have provided the gun 23-year-old Daniel Monteiro used to shoot and kill James Rosario during the party. Bastos was sentenced to 12-15 years in prison.

Joshua Reyes was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a stabbing that killed a 24-year-old man on Sargeant Street in Holyoke in 2011. Police found the man’s body with multiple stab wounds between two cars.

Springfield resident Narvaez Arroyo was indicted for a home invasion in 2018, which police say he assaulted two people with a handgun.

All 16 inmates will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on future dates.