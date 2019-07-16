Instagram posts lead police to grisly murder scene

(WKTV/NBC News) A man has been charged in the murder of a Utica, New York teen after posting images of her dead body to Instagram, then stabbing himself as police arrived on the scene.

The Utica Police Department was alerted early Sunday morning to several 911 calls saying 21-year-old Brandon Clark killed his girlfriend. Clark was one of the many people who called 911, reportedly making claims incriminating himself in the murder of Bianca Devins. Police say he also told dispatchers he planned on ending his life.

Police tracked Clark’s location to Poe Street in Utica, where officers found Clark lying upon the tarped-over body of Devins.

Police say when officers approached, Clark began to slit his own throat with the knife he allegedly used to kill Devins. Police took him into custody and he was rushed to a local hospital.

Very graphic pictures of Devins are still circulating social media, and police are asking that if you see those pictures to report them to the website host.

