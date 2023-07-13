BOSTON (WWLP) – The U.S Attorney’s office in Boston has announced arrests in an interstate drug trafficking conspiracy.

Six persons have been arrested and were arraigned in a U.S. District Court for their alleged involvement.

According to prosecutors, the investigation began in April 2022 after receiving information that John Campbell, age 40, of Taunton, Massachusetts was allegedly distributing oxycodone pills. Investigators intercepted his phone calls and texts, and set up controlled buys. The phone calls and texts revealed more co-conspirators, including a man in Houston, Texas who allegedly obtained and brought oxycodone pills from pharmacies in the Houston area to the Boston area for distribution.

The following persons were arrested and charged:

John Campbell, a/k/a Jizz, 40, of Taunton, Mass. was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Kenneth Veiga, 33, of Abington, Mass. was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Michael Atwood, 36, of Carver, Mass. was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Austin Gonsalves, 36, of Fall River, Mass. was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Scott Lambert, 55, of Falmouth, Mass. was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; and

·Christan Russell, a/k/a Christian Russell, a/k/a Bear, 32, of Tomball, Texas was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

“Massachusetts continues to suffer from the devastating effects of the lethal opioid crisis and overdose deaths are far too common. Stemming the opioid crisis is one of this office’s highest priorities including stemming the flow of illegally diverted narcotics as alleged in this case from Texas to Massachusetts,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Illegally distributed opioids leave a trail of violence and death as they course through the black market. We will never cease in our efforts to penetrate these drug rings and do everything in our power to protect the people of Massachusetts.”

The charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.