AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after it was determined she was under the influence while operating a vehicle.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Troopers Jonathan Blanchard and Timothy Fanion, assigned to State Police-Springfield, were called to a motor vehicle crash at the Agawam Rotary on Route 57. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as 45-year-old, Catherine Hansen, of Enfield, Conn.

According to police, while attempting to assess the situation, Troopers immediately observed Hansen’s attitude to be aggressive and belligerent. While engaging in conversation with Hansen, authorities detected signs of impairment from both alcohol and drugs.

Hansen became increasingly combative during the interaction and kicked Trooper Fanion, leading to her being restrained and handcuffed on the ground. She further resisted arrest by spitting in the direction of Officers.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

After being brought under control, Hansen was taken to the Springfield Barracks for booking. During a search of her vehicle, Troopers discovered a loaded .45 caliber pistol, firearm parts, multiple magazines, and hundreds of rounds of various ammunition. Notably, Hansen was not licensed to possess firearms.

Further investigation into the crash revealed that Hansen was driving at a high speed when she collided with another vehicle in the rotary, injuring several occupants of the unsuspecting vehicle. These injured individuals were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Hansen is scheduled to appear at Westfield District Court on a series of charges:

Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor;

Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Intoxicating Drugs;

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer;

Resisting Arrest;

Illegal Possession of a Firearm;

Carrying a Loaded Firearm;

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device;

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card;

Improper Storage of a Firearm;

Refusal to Identify Self to Police;

Failure to Yield; and

Marked Lanes Violation.