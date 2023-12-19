CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just over a month after three people were arrested for their involvement in an extensive brothel network across Massachusetts and Virginia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says they’re seeking to charge the brothel’s clients.

U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy’s office said that applications have been submitted in Cambridge District Court for complaints against 28 alleged clients.

Levy previously said that the list of alleged clients included politicians, professors, military officers, and pharmaceutical executives.

The following people were arrested for their involvement:

Han Lee, a/k/a “Hana,” 41, of Cambridge, Mass.

James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif.

Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Mass.

From at least July 2020, the suspects allegedly operated an interstate prostitution network with several brothels in Cambridge and Watertown and persuaded women, mostly Asian women, to travel to Massachusetts to engage in prostitution.

It is also alleged that the suspects would rent high-end apartments and transform them into brothels. The rent for some of these locations went as high as $3,664 a month. The women involved in prostitution would stay in these brothels so they didn’t need to find a place to stay, enticing the women to participate in sex.

The suspects used two websites to promote their prostitution network in both Massachusetts and Virginia, advertising the women they had working for them. Clients would be required to provide their full name, email, phone number, employer, and a reference if they had one. The suspects would use texting to communicate with clients and would send a “menu” of available options at the brothels, including hourly rates and sexual services.

According to court documents, sex buyers would be charged anywhere from $350 to $600 per hour for the services and paid in cash. The defendants would conceal the proceeds by depositing hundreds of thousands of dollars into their personal bank accounts and peer-to-peer transfers. The defendants also allegedly purchased money orders to conceal the source of the funds and used them to pay for rent and utilities.