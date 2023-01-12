PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after police found illegal drugs worth more than $31,000 in street value.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, a search warrant was executed by Pittsfield and State Police Tuesday at a home on Alden Avenue. Inside the home, officers seized the following:

90 grams of methamphetamine

45 grams of heroin

30 grams of cocaine

Over $6,000 in cash at the residence

The DA’s office says the combined street value of the drugs seized amounted to more than $31,500. Police arrested Alan J. Ramos during the search warrant, who was then arraigned Wednesday on drug trafficking charges.

“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County but in Western MA,” said Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue.

Ramos was held on a $100,000 bail due to a recent history of providing different addresses to the court since November in relation to pending domestic assault charges on a minor and also being a flight risk. Ramos lives in the United States legally but also has citizenship in the Dominican Republic.

Ramos’ previous bail for four domestic assault charges was also revoked and he will be held without the right to bail for 90 days.

“I want to commend the Pittsfield Police in conjunction with the Berkshire County Detective Unit on the excellent work. Our office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. With this recovery as well as the arrest and recovery of two illegal firearms early this week, we are setting the tone in Berkshire County. If you break the law, if you bring guns and drugs into our community, you will be held and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said DA Shugrue.

If found guilty of drug trafficking-related charges, Ramos faces between three and a half years to 20 years in state prison.