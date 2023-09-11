CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media with the unsolved case of a Chicopee victim.

On September 11, 2017, Jafet Robles was found shot at Szot Park in Chicopee.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit

The Massachusetts State Police Department the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.