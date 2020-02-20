Watch Live
Jailbreak Gone Wrong: Inmate falls through ceiling!

Crime
(WDTN/NBC News)  Surveillance footage from Ohio’s Montgomery County Jail shows the moment a woman’s escape attempt came to an unexpected end.

In the video, 42-year-old Jessica Boomershine can be seen falling from a drop ceiling, into the arms of guards waiting below.

A handful of other occupants in the room where she was being held watched her use a chair to climb into the ceiling, and had alerted nearby guards to the situation.

Boomershine was facing charges for kidnapping and assaulting an elderly man.

