BOSTON (WWLP) – On Friday, a Jamaica Plain man was sentenced for robbing a TD Bank in Cambridge in May 2022.

Sixty-three months in prison and three years’ supervision were imposed upon Jalonni Shabazz, “Jalonni Tucker,” 42, by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani. Shabazz pleaded guilty to one bank robbery count in August 2023.

At 12:49 p.m. on May 2, 2022, a suspect wearing a royal blue baseball hat, gray short-sleeved T-shirt, camouflage pattern garment and medical mask entered the TD Bank on Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. He handed the teller a note reading, “All of the money – No dye packs – or alarms,” and said, “This is a robbery, honey.” The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him cash. After taking $2,200 from the teller, the man fled on foot.

A royal blue baseball hat, similar to that worn by the suspect in the robbery, was discovered during a search of the area surrounding the bank. It was determined that the DNA found on the hat belonged to Shabazz. Additionally, Shabazz’s features, including his tattoo, hair, and an article of clothing, appeared to be consistent with those of the suspect of the robbery, based on an analysis of the bank’s surveillance footage and the defendant’s Facebook account.

Shabazz was on supervised release following a 2017 federal conviction for two bank robberies for which he was sentenced to 54 months in prison at the time of the robbery.

