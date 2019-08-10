Jeffrey Epstein, wealthy financier accused of child sex trafficking, commits suicide

This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

(WWLP/CNBC) – Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier accused of child sex trafficking, has committed suicide, three officials familiar with the matter told NBC News.



According to NBC News, Epstein hanged himself in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, the sources said. He was found at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.



He was taken by the FDNY-EMS from the jail to New York Downtown Hospital. When they arrived, Epstein was in cardiac arrest, people familiar with the matter say.

Epstein, 66, was arrested in early July on charges of child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking after returning from France to Manhattan on a private plane. He had pleaded not guilty to those charges and was ordered held without bail.



He was previously put on suicide watch after he was found semi-conscious on July 23.