Joseph Gulluni, Jr., cousin of Hampden County D.A., charged with attempted murder, arson

Joseph Gulluni, Jr. is seen here during his arraignment on Monday, August 12 at Palmer District Court.

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A relative of Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is facing attempted murder, arson, and other charges, in connection to a fire in the Three Rivers section of Palmer back in June.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County DA’s office, confirmed for 22News that Joseph Gulluni, Jr. is also charged with insurance fraud and malicious destruction of property. This comes after a fire on June 4 at 2002-2006 Palmer Road in Three Rivers.

Five people were forced out of their homes in that fire, which sent smoke into the sky that could be seen from as far away as Chicopee. Three Rivers Fire Chief Scott Turner had told 22News that everyone who was inside the multi-family house at the time was able to make it out safely, and there were no injuries.

22News was in Palmer District Court Monday for Joseph Gulluni, Jr’s arraignment. He is being held pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Leydon confirmed that Joseph Gulluni, Jr. is the district attorney’s cousin, and that a special prosecutor is being brought-in from Worcester County to handle the case.