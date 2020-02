TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A 17-year-old who was shot in the eye with a BB gun by an 8-year-old in Tampa has died from his injuries, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The incident happened Feb. 1 when the 17-year-old was in the front passenger seat of a car that was being driven by an adult male family friend. The driver's 8-year-old son and 10-year-old step-son were sitting in the back seats when the driver stopped at the Bank of America located at on North West Shore Boulevard and got out to use the ATM.