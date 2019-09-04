Judge denies motion for new trial in 2005 Deerfield gas station murder

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A judge has denied 55-year-old Dennis Bateman’s motion for a new trial in the 2005 Deerfield gas station murder in which a pregnant woman and her unborn son were killed.

Bateman is serving a life sentence for the murder of the gas station attendant, 21-year-old Brandy Warysz, and her unborn son. The two were killed during an April 16, 2005 robbery of the store.

According to court documents sent to 22News by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Bateman alleged that his trial was flawed by the following errors:

(1) his right to counsel was violated by the admission of statements he made to two inmates, Anthony Bogacz and Debrie Sweeney, who testified for the prosecution; (2) his request for a pretrial voir dire of Bogacz and Sweeney should have been allowed to ensure the disclosure of exculpatory evidence and to screen out unreliable evidence; (3) the Commonwealth did not disclose exculpatory evidence regarding its promises and inducements to cooperating witnesses; (4) the Commonwealth failed to disclose information that a third-party culprit, Anthony Cox, had an idiosyncratic pattern of violence against women; (5) newly discovered evidence creates reasonable doubt about Bateman’s guilt: (a) Bogacz’s former cellmate, Victor Marquez, stated in an affidavit that Bogacz admitted to lying about Batemen’s incriminatory statements, and (b) Brandy’s sister may have been present at the murder scene and may have been seen at a hospital shortly after the murder and believing falsely that she was pregnant and about to give birth; (6) the extensive publicity on this case rendered the jury presumptively prejudiced; (7) trial counsel was ineffective in presenting some exculpatory evidence; and (8) the prosecution misrepresented evidence.”

Northwestern DA spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News Judge John Agostini’s decision came Friday after the evidence offered during a hearing in May failed to convince him that Bateman did not receive a fair trial.

“We’re pleased with the thorough and thoughtful decision of Judge Agostini in denying the defendant’s motion for a new trial, “ Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan said. “And we look forward to defending these convictions in the Supreme Judicial Court.”

Background:

April 16, 2005: According to court documents, Brandy Waryasz was found unresponsive with a ligature wrapped tightly around her neck at the gas station in Deerfield where she worked alone.

She was seven months pregnant and both her and her unborn son died at the site of the crime. Court documents say that the gas station’s cash register was missing when police found Waryasz unresponsive.

According to the court documents, Waryasz was last seen alive ten minutes earlier standing in front of the gas station next to a man who matched the description of Dennis Bateman.

Bateman was found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery on May 25, 2007.



