SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — There will be no official gag order in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. That’s the decision a South Carolina judge handed down Tuesday.

According to The State Newspaper, Judge Clifton Newman denied a request for all records in the case to be sealed and any witnesses or people involved in the case can talk outside of court.

Both Murdaugh’s lawyers and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office prosecutors had asked for a full gag order because of the attention on the case and the want for the case “to be tried in the courtroom not the media.”

Newman said in his order the rules of the court already in place for attornies and prosecutors should be enough.

Murdaugh was indicted on malice murder charges last month for allegedly killing his wife and son back in June 2021.