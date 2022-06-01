NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man will remain in jail after a Hampshire Superior Court judge denied his request for a new trial.

Christopher Conley was found guilty in 2020 on charges that in 2015 he tried to kill his then 7-year-old daughter. He was accused of injecting drain cleaner into his daughter’s cecostomy tube and then overdosing her on pain medication. As a result, the girl underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove over six feet of her intestines and another surgery to remove one-third of her bladder. He was sentenced to 16-18 years in prison.

Conley appealed his conviction on his claim that his defense attorneys, Mark Bluver and John Godleski, did not represent his best interests. On Tuesday, Hampshire Superior Court judge Richard Carey decided that the attorneys did provide an effective defense.

Judge Carey’s stated in his ruling that the examples Conley used as evidence against the attorneys were, “minor instances in the context of highly detailed, fact-intensive testimony that spanned days on the part of both witnesses. None of them stood out as particularly impactful, ‘make or break’ moments in this intense, emotionally charged trial.”

Conley is entitled to appeal the denial of his motion for a new trial, and his convictions, to the Massachusetts Appeals Court, a process that could take 1-2 years.