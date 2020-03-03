Judge sides with the state to dismiss Dulos case

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State prosecutors were in Stamford court on Tuesday to throw out the charges against Fotis Dulos. The accused murderer died of an apparent suicide in January, but his lawyer tried to keep the case going.

In court, the state filed to dismiss the kidnapping and murder case but Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis objected. The judge, however, sided with the state and the case has been dismissed, effectively ending the case against Fotis Dulos.

Dulos’ attorneys say they will appeal and try to go forward with a trial, or at least some kind of legal claim against the state.

With any other case, what happened Tuesday would not be newsworthy. The defendant dies, usually, the case against him does too. But this is no ordinary case.

FOTIS DULOS: The State will move today to dismiss the kidnapping & murder case against Dulos. Attorney Norm Pattis is expected to fight for the Dulos Estate to take over as defendant. This will be a tough sell to a strict, by-the-book Judge Gary White. @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) March 3, 2020

It was five weeks ago that Fotis Dulos was found in his closed garage, behind the wheel with the car running. A note said he couldn’t live being accused of a crime he did not commit. He was accused of murdering his wife Jennifer Dulos. It’s been nine months since she was last seen dropping her five kids off at school in New Canaan.

The state was building a circumstantial case against Dulos involving forensic evidence of her blood in a truck Dulos had access to that day and surveillance video that allegedly shows him and his then-girlfriend dumping bags in Hartford trash cans.

PATTIS: explanation of ALBANY AVE TRASH BAGS—Fotis found debris in his yard and disposed of it—@WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) March 3, 2020

Recovered bags contained Jennifer’s bloody clothes and cleaning supplies. Prosecutors made a motion in court on Tuesday to nolle, or throw out, the charges against Dulos. That is what happens when a defendant dies. However, Dulos’s lawyer Norm Pattis has said that he wanted the case to continue.

He said he wanted the estate of Fotis Dulos to become the defendant, and he wanted the state to try the case so that he can clear Dulos’s name. The judge did not agree.