Jury deliberating in trial of father accused of trying to poison daughter with drain cleaner

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A jury will continue their deliberations Friday morning for the trial of a Northampton man accused of trying to kill his sick 7-year-old daughter by poisoning her with drain cleaner.

Christopher Conley is accused of injecting Liquid-Plumr into his daughter’s cecostomy tube then overdosing her on pain medication in April 2015. His daughter had to have a seven-hour surgery to remove over six feet of her intestines and subsequent surgery to remove one-third of her bladder.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Office spokeswoman Mary Carey, 37-year-old Christopher Conley is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery on a child by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury.

22News will be at Hampshire Superior Court and will provide live coverage if and when a verdict is reached.