NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Jury deliberations will resume on Monday in Cara Rintala’s fourth murder trial.

The jury got the case on Wednesday after nearly two weeks of testimony. Rintala is charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of her wife Anna-Marie Cochrane Rintala, who was found strangled to death inside the couple’s Granby home in 2010.

Mistrials were declared in Rintala’s first two trials after the jury could not reach a verdict. She was convicted in her third trial but that was later overturned on appeal.

We will continue to cover this story and will bring you the verdict as soon as it’s reached.