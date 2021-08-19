Jury finds man guilty for aggravated rape of three children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A jury has found a man guilty for aggravated rape of a child in Hampden Superior Court this week.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, Lamont Johnson was found guilty for three counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child as well as Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon on a Child Under 14. Johnson has been sentenced to 16-18 years in state prison.

Johnson was charged after an investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and the Hampden D.A.’s Special Victims Unit. It was discovered that Johnson had raped, sexually abused and physically assaulted three children under the age of 14.

In a statement sent to 22News, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said, “I am overwhelmed by the courageousness of the victims in this case who testified in open court to the horrific acts perpetrated against them. I thank the detectives and investigators from the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, Baystate’s Family Advocacy Center, and my office’s Special Victims Unit. Particularly, I want to highlight the dedicated, tireless work of Assistant District Attorney Amy Wilson. She and her colleagues fought for justice and for those children. I am incredibly proud of her work and I hope the public is, too.”