HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A jury in Hartford has found a man from Springfield guilty of a decades old cold-case kidnapping and assault in Avon, Connecticut.

On Tuesday, 75-year-old George Levere of Springfield was found guilty of kidnapping in the first degree.

According to court documents, on April 13, 1984 a woman was getting out of her car at her apartment complex in Avon when a man attacked her, forced her into her car, blindfolded her and tied her arms together. The woman was taken to an unknown location, tied to a tree and was sexually assaulted by the man.

The woman and vehicle were returned to the parking lot and the victim was left blindfolded, tied up and naked while the man left. The victim was able to hit the horn, calling for help.

In May of 2019, Legere, who was being held in a Massachusetts jail, had his DNA sample taken as part of the state’s protocol. Officials said his DNA sample linked him to the kidnapping and sexual assault in Avon. His description also matched the attacker that the victim described to the police.

Legere will be sentenced for the kidnapping charge on July 21 in Hartford Superior Court.