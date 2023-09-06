NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Jury selection has begun for the fourth murder trial of Cara Rintala, who is accused of murdering her wife, Annamarie Cochrane Rintala, in 2010.

Rintala’s trial could begin as early as next week. She is facing a charge of first degree murder.

Rintala found her wife unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs of the couple’s Granby home on March 29, 2010. When first responders arrived, it was determined that Annamarie was dead. Cara, Annamarie’s body, and the floor near the bottom of the stairs were all found to be covered in paint.

Rintala has already gone through three trials in 2013, 2014 and 2016. The first two trials resulted in mistrials after the jury was unable to reach a verdict. In the 2016 trial, Rintala was convicted by a jury but the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned that conviction in September 2017. The court said the trial judge had mistakenly allowed expert testimony regarding paint drying.