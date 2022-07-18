RANDOLPH, NH (WWLP) – The jury is being selected Monday for the West Springfield man charged with hitting 10 motorcyclists and killing seven of them in 2019.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield has pled not guilty and is facing multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct related to the crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. At the time of the crash, he was driving for Westfield Transport.

The trial is expected to begin July 26th at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. They were identified as: