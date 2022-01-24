Jury trials in Massachusetts delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Jury trials in Massachusetts state courthouses are being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order issued for January 3 until January 31, 2022 has been extended an additional two weeks. All courts will remain open for in-person business but will be highly encouraged to conduct matters remotely whenever possible.

No jury trials, in either criminal or civil cases will be conducted in Massachusetts state courts until February 14, 2022.

“While we are encouraged by the trend in COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth, the additional two week pause on jury trials is necessary to protect the health and safety of all who enter and work in our courthouses,” said Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd. “Assuming the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline as expected, we do not anticipate any further pause beyond February 14. As throughout the pandemic, however, all plans and expectations regarding the resumption of jury trials may be adjusted at any time in the ongoing effort to balance the safety of court users and personnel with the fundamental constitutional right to a trial by jury.”

The order partially amends the existing order regarding court operations during the pandemic, which was issued by the SJC on July 1, 2021, and supersedes a prior amendment issued on December 31, 2021.