Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint on Kendall Street in Springfield Thursday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to the 200 block of Kendall Street shortly after 8:00 p.m. for a gun call where a victim told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint.

Walsh said the suspect cocked the gun and stuck it in the victim’s face.

Shortly after the robbery, an officer saw the suspect walk towards a shed on Pembroke Street and walk towards Hamlet Street. The officer took the suspect into custody and located the firearm that was used, next to a shed on Pembroke Street.

The victim identified the suspect and the suspect was arrested and charged with armed robbery and other firearms charges. Due to the juvenile’s age, no further information can be released.