SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arrested after a disturbance in Springfield Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11 a.m. officers were called to the 80 block of Wilbraham Road for a disturbance between two juveniles. One of the juveniles was arrested.

Ryan told 22News that there were no serious injuries. The juvenile’s name, specific charges, and booking photo will not be released due to his age.