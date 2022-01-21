Juvenile arrested after Springfield police find firearm during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop resulted in officers finding a firearm in the vehicle.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, an officer was watching traffic on Roosevelt Avenue when a vehicle was spotted around 10:30 p.m. with a headlight out. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the registration to the car was also expired. The 17-year-old driving the vehicle also was unlicensed.

The officer was informing the teenager that they could call a license driver to avoid being arrested when the officer noticed a semi-automatic firearm on the floor of the back seat. The juvenile was then arrested. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a loaded high capacity firearm and a large bad of marijuana. The firearm had also been reported stolen out of Georgia.

Springfield Police will not release the identity of the suspect due to his age.