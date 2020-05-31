Juvenile arrested, charged with breaking and entering Walmart in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police officers arrested two individuals who allegedly broke into a Walmart and attempted to steal early Saturday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 21-year-old Malcom Wilson of Springfield, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested after officers received a report of 12 individuals breaking and entering Walmart located on 591 Memorial Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Multiple officers arrived in the area and attempted to stop four individuals in the store parking lot. Wilk said the individuals were given several commands to stop but the individuals continued to ride away on skateboards.

Two of the individuals wearing face masks rode in the direction of one of the officers who removed his taser and was able to handcuff both. The two arrested were caught on video as being apart of the group involved in breaking and entering and larceny.

Wilson and the juvenile were charged with Breaking and Entering (nighttime felony) and Lacerny under $1,200. Both were taken to the Chicopee Police Department where they were processed. Wilson was then taken to the Women’s Correctional Facility.