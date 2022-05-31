SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized a loaded gun and arrested a 17-year-old for the second time this year for illegally carrying a firearm on Saturday at around 10:05 p.m.

According to Springfield Police Department’s official website, FIU Detectives received information that this suspect was in possession of a firearm. Detectives located the juvenile on Grenada Terrace who attempted to run away. Detectives observed the handle of a firearm in his waistband. Detectives were able to detain the juvenile after he tripped and fell on Pomona Street. Detectives recovered the firearm which had slid down his pant leg. The firearm was reported stolen out of Connecticut.

In May 2022, the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized twenty illegally possessed firearms during 16 separate arrests.