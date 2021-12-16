Juvenile arrested for stabbing incident outside Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a Holyoke juvenile for a stabbing incident at the Holyoke Mall Wednesday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, police were called to the Holyoke Mall around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday for a reported stabbing. A stabbing victim, identified as a Springfield man, was outside the Pizzeria Uno. Officers say he had a puncture wound to his lower rib cage. A Holyoke juvenile was also in the area with a head wound.

The victim told police he was with his friends at EbLens to purchase some sneakers when they were allegedly physically attacked by three people. The fight ended once one of the attackers, the Holyoke juvenile, pulled out a knife and allegedly threatened to stab someone.

The victim and his friends were then exiting the mall near Uno’s when they were allegedly attacked again by the same group. This time, the victim was stabbed in the fight. The victim told police the Holyoke kid with a head wound was the person that attacked them with a knife. The victim and juvenile were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The Holyoke kid has been charged with:

Assault with a dangerous weapon

A&B with a dangerous weapon

The Holyoke Police Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident. If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call Holyoke Police at (413)-322-6900. You can also text-a-tip anonymously by texting “Solve” plus your message. Then send the message “END” to complete your tip.