SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile from Springfield was arrested Wednesday in connection with a January murder in Indian Orchard.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8:10 a.m. a 16-year-old man was taken into police custody inside a home on Northampton Avenue on an arrest warrant for murder charges.

On January 27th at around 5:05 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Pinevale and Essex Street in Indian Orchard for a well-being check on a person inside a car. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ortiz of Springfield was found seated inside the motor vehicle dead with a gunshot wound.

A second suspect, 26-year-old Jerry Ramos turned himself on April 13th on the following charges: