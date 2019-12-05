Juvenile arrested in connection with Roosevelt Avenue home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion that left a man in critical condition on September 30 at Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 9:30 a.m. Thursday a juvenile was arrested on the 1200 block of State Street.

Due to his age, his identity and charges cannot be released.

Walsh said homicide detectives requested and were granted an arrest warrant for the juvenile on Wednesday for their alleged role in the home invasion.

A man is still in critical condition after he was attacked and burned during a home invasion that afternoon on September 30. Walsh said marijuana was being grown inside the home and the victim believed that was the reason he was targeted.

26-year-old Paul Gayle was arrested on November 14, 20-year-old Malik Erskine was arrested on November 1 and Devenne Coleman was arrested on October 10 for their alleged roles in the home invasion.

Walsh said there is also an outstanding warrant for 21-year-old Dushane Simon who was wearing a Massachusetts Probation Department GPS ankle bracelet during the attack.

Police believe Simon left the area since his GPS bracelet was later found on the side of I-495 in Eastern Massachusetts.

