Juvenile arrested in Springfield for possession of drugs, two firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arrested after an illegal firearms investigation in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the 16-year-old man was arrested at around 10:15 a.m. on Fernwold Street for possessing heroin and cocaine. The juvenile was a target of the investigation after detectives learned he was was in possession of firearms.

Detectives then searched the juvenile’s home on Montclair Street. Two firearms were located, in which one of them was a large capacity firearm, as well as additional heroin and cocaine. In total, approximately 200 bags of heroin and 26 bags of cocaine were seized.