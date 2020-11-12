Juvenile facing firearm charges after officers recover illegal firearm in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested a juvenile and seized a loaded firearm on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, narcotics detectives were surveilling lower Fort Pleasant Avenue due to several citizen complaints of recent illegal activity and shootings in the area when they saw a known 15-year-old juvenile with a firearm in his sweatshirt pocket around 5:30 p.m.

A short time later, detectives saw the juvenile open a car door and place an object inside then run away no longer holding a firearm in his sweatshirt.

Walsh said when detectives went to detain the juvenile he ran away eventually stopping near the intersection of Fort Pleasant Avenue and Blake Hill Street where he was stopped. Officers received permission to search the car and located and seized the illegally possessed firearm.

The juvenile is facing several firearm charges but due to his age, no further information will be released.