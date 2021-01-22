Juvenile in Springfield arrested again for allegedly possessing loaded firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Narcotics Detectives arrested a 15-year-old with an illegally possessed firearm Thursday night for the second time in two months.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, after an investigation, narcotics detectives were granted a search warrant for the juvenile’s home on Forest Park Avenue and attempted to execute the search around 7:10 p.m.

Walsh said the detectives could hear and see the suspect frantically running throughout the house with the belief that he was attempting to hide evidence. The juvenile then allegedly attempted to leave through another door but detectives were waiting outside and detained him.

During the search of the home, detectives seized a loaded firearm and arrested the juvenile. This individual was also arrested on November 10, 2020, with a loaded firearm and released with a court-ordered GPS ankle-bracelet pending the resolution of his case. He is facing numerous firearms charges and a probation violation charge.

Due to his age, the juvenile’s identity will not be released.