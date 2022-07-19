PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are investigating a shooting on Pleasant Street overnight where a juvenile was shot.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules, officers were called to the area of Pleasant Street after a ShotSpotter activation reported multiple shots around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for his injuries and he is expected to be okay. A home was also hit by gunfire and officers were able to grab ballistic evidence.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Pittsfield Detective Murphy at 413-448-9700 ext. 582. You can also anonymously send a tip by calling 413-448-9706 or texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411)