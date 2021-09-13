Springfield K-9 unit finds firearm after reports of shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – K-9 officer Dex found a firearm Saturday after reports of shots fired were heard by the Springfield Police Department.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, just before midnight, officers arrived on the 200 block of Dickinson Street in Springfield after a ShotSpotter system was activated. According to Walsh, an investigation by the officers found that two women were arguing when Joel Figueroa allegedly came outside and fired two shots from his gun into the air.

The 30-year-old man from Springfield was identified by neighbors who saw the incident. Witnesses report that they saw Figueroa run into the basement of his home then run up to higher floors. Police were later able to secure Figueroa while K-9 Officer Dex found the firearm in the basement of the house.

Figueroa was charged with: